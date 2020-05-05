Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 15,369,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.