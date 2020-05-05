Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 15,369,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

