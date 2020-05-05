Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 15,369,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

