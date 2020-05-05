Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,369,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

