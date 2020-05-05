AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Head to Head Review

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.33 -$15.00 million $0.30 51.67 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Given DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

