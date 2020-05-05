Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 456,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.18.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $775,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,332.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,220 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

