Adelphoi Market Cap Achieves $217,453.61 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $217,453.61 and $185.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.92 or 0.02292666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00067977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

