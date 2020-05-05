AdEx Hits 24-Hour Volume of $240,062.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $240,062.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.02294533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00187306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00068852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

