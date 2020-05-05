Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,213. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

