Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day moving average of $324.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

