Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 561,668 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $74,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $341,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,448,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,772,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

