Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $40,948.42 and approximately $72.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,497,537 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

