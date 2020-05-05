Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 6,494,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $959.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 526,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 533,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

