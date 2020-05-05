Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Aegion has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aegion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aegion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.