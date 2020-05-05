Aeon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,021.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Aeon has a market cap of $9.17 million and $15,021.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006405 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. During the last week, Aeon has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00669032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

