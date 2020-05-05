AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $34.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

