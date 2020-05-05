AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. 3,421,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,427. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

