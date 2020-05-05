Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

