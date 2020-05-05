Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.91% of Agilent Technologies worth $200,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Cfra cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

