Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00008225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,010.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.02318925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.34 or 0.02722893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00522128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00669471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00079784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00488324 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.