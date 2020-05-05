Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,595,799 shares of company stock valued at $231,646,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

