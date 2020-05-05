Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AC. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.70.

AC traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.21. 6,420,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,610. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

