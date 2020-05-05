Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.70.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.21. 6,420,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,610. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.56. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.