Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.70.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,420,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,610. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.56. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

