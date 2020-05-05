Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKCA opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.24). Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.