Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alacer Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

ASR traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.20.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

