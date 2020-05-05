Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

