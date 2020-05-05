Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.02. 22,946,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a market capitalization of $499.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

