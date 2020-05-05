Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 6,071,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $909.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

