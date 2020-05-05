Allen Shim Sells 45,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,658.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $746,472.84.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $101,516.24.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

Slack stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,909,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,333. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after buying an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.