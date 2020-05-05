Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 60.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 197.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

