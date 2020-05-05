Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 540.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

