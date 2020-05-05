Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($267.44) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €220.93 ($256.90).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €163.32 ($189.91). 1,789,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €201.20. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

