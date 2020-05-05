Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 72,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

