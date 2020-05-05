Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a P/E ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

