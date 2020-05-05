Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $24.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1,350.95. 1,264,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,197.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock valued at $103,720,918 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

