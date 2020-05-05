alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €19.00 ($22.09) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.37 ($19.04).

alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.27 ($15.43). 416,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

