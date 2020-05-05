AltraVue Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 8.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Nomad Foods worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 1,285,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,806. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

