AltraVue Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Argan worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Argan by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 272,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,201. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

