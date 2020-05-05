AltraVue Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,209 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific comprises about 1.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Par Pacific worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 679,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,844. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

