AltraVue Capital LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272,632 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies accounts for about 9.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 2.81% of SIGA Technologies worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 257,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,776. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

