AltraVue Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,098 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for approximately 2.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of IES worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IESC. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

IESC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 36,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. IES Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

