AltraVue Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. UFP Technologies comprises about 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.12% of UFP Technologies worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 86.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

