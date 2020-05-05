AltraVue Capital LLC Reduces Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,585 shares during the period. Landec makes up 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of Landec worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Landec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 852,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Landec by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 54,577 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 91,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.