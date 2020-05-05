AltraVue Capital LLC Reduces Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. Winmark makes up 2.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Winmark worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,249,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ WINA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.10. 16,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $177.72.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

