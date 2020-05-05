AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 113,620 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,620 shares during the period. The Hackett Group accounts for about 0.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of The Hackett Group worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

