Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 723,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

