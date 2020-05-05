Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

