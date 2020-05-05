Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

