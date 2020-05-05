Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Amarin reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

AMRN stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amarin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

